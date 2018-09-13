RUC ‘did not investigate after receiving information about alleged child abuse’

The Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) had information about alleged abuse of children a decade before it was reported but did not investigate it, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said.

The watchdog found the force’s Criminal Investigation Department received intelligence in 2000 which linked a man to alleged harm of children.

It came to light while the watchdog examined the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) handling of reports made to it in 2010 by Mairia Cahill.

The Ombudsman said the RUC’s Special Branch received additional intelligence in 2000 through to 2001 suggesting that a man had abused children and that the IRA was investigating this.