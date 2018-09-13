Scottish Government raises no-deal Brexit passport and driving licence concerns

The risk of travellers being refused entry to EU countries following a no-deal Brexit unless they have six months validity on their passport is “appalling”, the Scottish Government has said.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell said negotiations should be extended if needed to avoid crashing out of the EU without a transition period.

He raised fears following the publication of the latest batch of technical notices from the UK Government, outlining preparations for leaving the EU without withdrawal agreement, which they continue to stress is “unlikely”.

They reveal that UK citizens with passports valid for less than six months would likely be refused entry to EU countries as they would be treated as third-country nationals in line with visitors from the US, Canada and Australia.