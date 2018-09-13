Terror threat still high despite fall in arrests, police say

Police have warned that the terrorist threat facing Britain remains severe despite a fall in the number of suspects arrested. New Home Office figures reveal there were 351 arrests for terrorism-related activity in the year to the end of June.

This was down by more than a fifth (22%) compared with 449 in the previous 12 months. Senior officers stressed the dip should not be read as indicating a reduction in the scale of the risk, saying the fall was mainly due to a spike in arrests following attacks in the previous reporting year. There were five attacks in the UK in 2017, but only one, the attempted Parsons Green bombing, in the period covered by the latest statistics.

In total, security agencies are carrying out an unprecedented 650-plus “active” terrorism investigations.

