Thousands evacuated as powerful typhoon nears Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of the most powerful typhoon this year.

Schools are being closed, bulldozers are being prepared to deal with landslides, and rescuers and troops are on full alert in the country’s north.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Hawaii categorised the storm as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts.

Forecasters said Typhoon Mangkhut could hit north-eastern Cagayan province on Saturday. It was tracked on Thursday about 450 miles away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 miles per hour and gusts of up to 158 mph).

With a massive rain cloud band 900 560 miles wide, combined with seasonal monsoon rains, the typhoon could set off landslides and flash floods, government forecasters said. Storm warnings have been raised in 25 provinces on the main northern island of Luzon, restricting sea travel.

Office of Civil Defence chief Ricardo Jalad said more than 4 million people in the north-eastern provinces of Cagayan and Isabela and outlying provincial regions are vulnerable to the most destructive effects near the typhoon’s 77-mile-wide eye.