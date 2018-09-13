Tories criticised by Nicola Sturgeon over ‘hypocrisy’ on P1 testing

Nicola Sturgeon branded the Scottish Conservatives “shameless opportunists” who “care not a jot about school children” as she defended her government’s controversial assessments for youngsters aged four and five. The First Minister has been under pressure over the introduction of standardised national assessments for P1 pupils, with teachers having claimed the tests left some children in tears. Holyrood is to vote on the issue on Wednesday, with opposition MSPs expected to defeat the Scottish Government. While such a vote would be embarrassing for SNP ministers, it would not be legally binding on the government. Meanwhile Tory leader Ruth Davidson said schools were already failing to provide parents and others with the information they are required to make public by the authorities. She said that while Education Scotland regulations of 2012 were “crystal clear” that schools should publish “comprehensive information” on issues such as performance and the curriculum, only about one in 14 (7%) actually met this.

She said that was the finding of analysis by Professor Jim Scott of Dundee University, which is due to be published next week. Ms Davidson said: “Schools should, according to this government’s own rules, give parents clear data on the curriculum and on performance. “That’s so parents can find out about the school they are entrusting their children with or, where appropriate, make an informed decision about which school to choose. “Yet, according to Professor Scott, six years on the parent who wishes to make an informed choice of school has relatively little chance of doing so when more than nine out of ten schools fail to publish the information this parliament requires of them.” Ms Sturgeon insisted while there was a “wide range of information available to parents about the performance of schools”, ministers wanted to do more, adding “that is why we have introduced standardised assessments to replace the assessments that were previously under way by local authorities”.

The First Minister said: “Contrary to what they have previously said, the Scottish Conservatives now appear to want us to move away from that.” She accused Ms Davidson of “breath-taking hypocrisy” as she read out part of the Tory 2016 Holyrood election manifesto, in which the party said it welcomed “the Scottish Government’s recent decision to reintroduce national testing in primary schools”. Ms Sturgeon went on: “Yet I understand next week the Scottish Conservatives are going to bring forward a motion for the abolition of standardised assessments at P1. The hypocrisy on these matters is breath-taking.” She continued: “What we see from the Conservatives is that they are shameless opportunists, they do not care. “They care only about the short-term political opportunity, they care not a jot about the school children, they care not a jot about standards in our schools, I think Ruth Davidson has revealed that yet again today.” The SNP leader said: “I want to see parents have more information about the performance of their children, that is why we have standardised the assessments that were previously in place, including at P1, in order that we are ensuring that teachers know whether young people are meeting the benchmarks set by Curriculum for Excellence.”

