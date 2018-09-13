Tory MP calls for Royal Navy to intervene in scallop wars

Royal Navy warships should intervene to help British fishermen in the “scallop wars”, a Tory MP has said. The call came after talks between the UK and France to end a dispute over scallop fishing in the English Channel ended without agreement. Crews clashed last month over laws that allow British boats to gather scallops year-round, but place restrictions on French vessels. Some 35 French boats confronted five British craft off the coast of northern France, with reports of rocks and smoke bombs being hurled at UK vessels.

A Royal Navy fishery protection vessel Credit: Carl Osmond/MoD

Tory MP Philip Hollobone, speaking in the Commons, said that British fishermen had the “moral right” to fish in the region and called for the Royal Navy to assist. He said: “If this fishing is taking place outside of French territorial waters why can’t the Royal Navy accompany our ships back into those fishing grounds? “If we’ve got fishery protection vessels and type 23 frigates permanently positioned in the Channel, surely the Royal Navy should be at sea with our fishermen to protect their livelihoods?” Environment minister George Eustice responded by saying it was the responsibility of the French authorities to police and enforce fishing activity in the area. He told MPs that he had written to his French counterpart to express his “disappointment” at an agreement not being reached to end the scallop wars in the English Channel.

