Tropical Storm Olivia fades but still packs rain and wind

A gradually weakening tropical storm has hit Hawaii, soaking a part of Maui and sending gusts of wind that toppled trees and cancelled flights at a number of airports in the state.

Maui mayor Alan Arakawa urged residents and visitors to stay off the road until the Tropical Storm Olivia passed, but he was hopeful the effects of the storm on his county would be limited.

“It’s been an ordeal but we’re coming through this fairly well,” Mr Arakawa said.

“I’m not seeing any really large areas of damage, no homes destroyed or flooded to any kind of extreme measures as we did in previous storms.”

The Central Pacific Hurricane Centre said Olivia was about 45 miles south of Honolulu on Oahu, the state’s most heavily populated island.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.