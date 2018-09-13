Trump accuses bank chief of being ‘nervous mess’ after election claim

Mr Trump tweeted that the Wall Street bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon “doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful”.

Donald Trump has accused a bank chief of being a “nervous mess” after the head of JPMorgan Chase said he could beat the US president in an election.

Mr Dimon caused a stir on Wednesday when he said he would be able to beat Mr Trump, though he quickly backtracked on those comments and said he is not running for president.

He said his remarks were prompted by frustration over Washington gridlock. He also said he is just as tough as Mr Trump and smarter.

Mr Trump tweeted: “I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy!”