Trump rejects widely accepted death toll, saying '3000 people did not die in Puerto Rico hurricanes'

Donald Trump has claimed the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria has been inflated by Democrats to make him look as "bad as possible" and “3,000 people did not die”.

The US president tweeted his rejection of the widely accepted death toll on on Thursday, as Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas.

In response, the Mayor of Puerto Rico's capital San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, tweeted: "Mr Trump you can try and bully us with your tweets BUT WE KNOW OUR LIVES MATTER."

"You will never take away our self respect. Shame on you!"