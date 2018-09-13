Trump’s autumn visit to Ireland is off, Irish leader confirms

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar has confirmed that US President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Ireland. There was uncertainty over his visit to Dublin after a Washington official said they was still finalising whether Ireland would be a stop on the President’s itinerary in Europe, where he is due to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The White House announced on August 31 that he will travel to Paris for a commemoration of the centenary of the Armistice. Mr Trump was due to make a two-day visit to the Irish Republic during which he was expected to visit his golf course in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on the west coast and Dublin around the weekend of November 10 and 11.

The president had been expected to visit his Doonbeg golf course Credit: Niall Carson/PA

However, speaking at an economic conference at the American Embassy in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said: “As you know this week US President Donald Trump has to postpone his proposed trip to Ireland, however whenever it takes place we look forward to the opportunity to renew the deep, historic ties that exist between our two countries. “Ties that of course are cultural, economic and are in our families as well. “So many of us, including me, having US relations. “We can all agree the future US-Ireland economic relationship is of profound importance to all of us here.” The Fine Gael leader was addressing an audience of Irish and American business leaders and White House representatives, including Kevin Hassett, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

