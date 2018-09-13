Two killed, four injured in M5 collision

Two people have died and four others have been taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and several cars on the M5.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near junction 24 at Huntworth, Somerset, just after 8.30am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Four other people have been taken to hospital, at least two of whom have serious injuries,” the spokeswoman added.