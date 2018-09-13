UK accuses Russia of lies after Salisbury suspects claim to be tourists

In the interview, with RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, they said they worked in the fitness industry.

The pair claimed they have been left fearing for their lives after Britain pointed to their involvement and said they were officers in Russian military intelligence service the GRU.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russian state-funded news channel RT they travelled to the “wonderful” city in Wiltshire after recommendations from friends.

Britain has accused Russia of responding with “obfuscation and lies” after the prime suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack claimed they visited the UK as tourists.

In a translation from Russian, the broadcaster quoted Petrov as saying they arrived in London on March 2 and attempted to visit Salisbury on March 3 but were thwarted by snow.

They returned the following day when it was warmer to see the cathedral.

He said: “Of course, we went there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, but we couldn’t do it because there was muddy slush everywhere. The town was covered by this slush. We got wet, took the nearest train and came back (to London).”

In the men’s first interview since they were named publicly they denied carrying women’s perfume, after police discovered a counterfeit bottle that contained a “significant amount” of Novichok.

Boshirov acknowledged they may have been near Mr Skripal’s house but they did not know where it was.

They also asked for an apology from the UK authorities, adding: “We just want this to be over.”

UK authorities believe the pair smeared the highly toxic chemical Novichok on a door handle at the Wiltshire home of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, leaving Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia critically ill.

Tests on the east London hotel room where the suspects had stayed showed contamination of Novichok.

A Government spokesman said: “The Government is clear these men are officers of the Russian military intelligence service – the GRU – who used a devastatingly toxic, illegal chemical weapon on the streets of our country.

“We have repeatedly asked Russia to account for what happened in Salisbury in March.

“Today – just as we have seen throughout – they have responded with obfuscation and lies.”