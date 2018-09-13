UK tech firms ‘could be stripped of Galileo sat-nav contracts by no-deal Brexit’

UK firms currently working on the EU’s Galileo satellite navigation system could be cut out of existing contracts under a no-deal Brexit, Government technical papers say. The 10 billion euro programme has been at the heart of an access row between the UK and the EU that prompted Theresa May to announce £92 million seed funding for a British rival in August. Firms have already been warned they face blocks to bidding for new work on the programme, a rival to the US GPS system.

But a technical paper released by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) went further, warning the UK would “no longer play any part in the development of Galileo” or the related European Geostationary Navigation Overlay (EGNO) system. It added: “This means that UK-based businesses, academics and researchers will be unable to bid for future EU Global Navigation Satellite System contracts and may face difficulty carrying out and completing existing contracts. “For example, it may not be possible for businesses or organisations which currently host Galileo and EGNO ground infrastructure to continue to do so.” Britain is keen to remain part of Galileo after Brexit if a deal can be agreed but the EU is insisting full membership of the programme is only open to member states.

