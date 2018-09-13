Union boss ‘accuses Israel of starting anti-Semitism row to mask atrocities’

Audio footage broadcast on The Independent website, attributed to Mr Serwotka, cited Donald Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a deeply divisive move that broke with a decades-old international position and triggered furious protests – as well as the bloody deaths of unarmed Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli military as among the real issues being distracted from by accusations of anti-Semitism.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) which represents around 200,000 members, is said to have made the comments during a fringe meeting at the Trades Union Congress conference in Manchester this week.

The leader of one of the country’s foremost trade unions has risked igniting further accusations of anti-Semitism within the Labour party by reportedly hinting Israel created the issue to mask its own “atrocities”.

He is alleged to have said: “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I’ll tell you what – one of the best forms of trying to hide from the atrocities that you are committing is to go on the offensive and actually create a story that does not exist for people on this platform, the trade union movement or, I have to say, for the leader of the Labour Party.”

A PCS spokesman said: “Mark spoke at a Palestine Solidarity Campaign fringe event at the TUC – an organisation PCS is affiliated to.

“He made the point at the start of the meeting that we need to oppose anti-Semitism in society and within the labour movement.

“But we should not allow the issue of anti-Semitism to be used by people who are attempting to silence Palestinian voices as they legitimately struggle for their rights and a sovereign state.”

The comments come at the end of a summer dominated by accusations of anti-Semitism within Labour, with former prominent frontbencher Chuka Umunna branding the party “institutionally racist” at the weekend over its handling of the anti-Semitism row.