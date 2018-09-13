Video shows Harvey Weinstein propositioning woman in business meeting

A video of Harvey Weinstein has aired on television showing him propositioning a woman who later accused him of rape.

Melissa Thompson, who sued Weinstein in June, said she made the recording, shown by Sky News, while demonstrating video technology for the movie mogul at his New York City office in 2011.

Weinstein is seen on the video rejecting a handshake from Ms Thompson and then hugging her instead and rubbing her back.

He then caresses her shoulder as they sit side-by-side in front of her laptop computer.

At one point he tells her: “Let me have a little part of you. Can you give it to me?”

After quickly agreeing to use the technology to promote his movies, Ms Thompson said Weinstein put his hand up her dress.

The video, which only captures the two from the waist up, does not show Weinstein’s hands at that point, but does show Ms Thompson reacting with discomfort and telling Weinstein, “That’s too high. That’s too high.”

It also shows her joking about his advances, saying that “data is hot”.

Sky News aired only portions of the video.