Vital minutes lost in Westminster attack victim rescue, inquest hears

Vital minutes were lost in the battle to save a victim of the Westminster terror attack as she was held face down in water, an inquest has heard. Andreea Cristea, 31, had plunged into the Thames after being hit by Khalid Masood’s car as she walked on Westminster Bridge with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz. Mr Burnaz was desperately searching for his partner as Michael Brown shouted and gestured to alert a passing tourist boat to her floating face down in the water. Despite an emergency distress signal, along with shouts from Mr Brown and passengers on the City Cruises tourist clipper, Skipper Danny Cooper initially thought Ms Cristea’s body was “garbage”.

CCTV shows Andreea Cristea making her way across the bridge just before the attack Credit: Met Police/PA

CCTV footage captured Captain Gordon Markley asking if it was a “wind-up” before heading outside with a boat hook. Mr Cooper said he and his colleague assumed the Romanian tourist had been in the water for hours or days and believed it was “impossible” to fish her out using the hook. “We presumed it was a body that had been in the water for a long time and by pulling on a dead body that has been in the water it was just going to fall apart,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been nice for anyone involved. There were children sitting downstairs.” Gareth Patterson QC, representing Ms Cristea’s family, said she had been face down in the river for two minutes when she was first secured, but remained immersed for five minutes before she was brought out. The inquest heard at one point Mr Markley even released her to fish out a certificate he spotted floating in the river.

Andrei Burnaz with Andreea Cristea Credit: Met Police