Volkswagen to stop producing Beetle next summer

Volkswagen has decided to end production of its famous Beetle.

The company’s American unit announced on Thursday that it would end global production of the third-generation bulbous bug in July next year after offering two special editions for sale.

The compact Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 during the Nazi era and came to the US 11 years later, where it became a symbol of utilitarian transportation often used by hippies.

The famous car sold for about 30 years before US sales stopped in 1979.

The last of the original bugs was produced in Puebla, Mexico, in 2003.