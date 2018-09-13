What is going wrong at John Lewis?

The John Lewis Partnership has reported a 98.8% profits crash for the first half of the year.

What is going wrong, and is it heading in the same direction as former rivals such as House of Fraser?

– Why are profits down?

The owner of the department store chain and supermarket Waitrose posted underlying pre-tax profits of just £1.2 million for the six months to July 28, blaming “challenging times” and the most promotional market for nearly a decade.

It said profits at John Lewis & Partners have continued to be squeezed by strong competition as it moves to keep prices low despite inflation, and has offered “unprecedented” levels of price matching through its Never Knowingly Undersold pledge.