Women make up over a third of Dyson engineering students

Sir James Dyson has hailed the fact that over a third of students at his engineering institute are women, as demand for places at the university rockets.

The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology has welcomed 43 undergraduate engineers in its second cohort, 40 percent of which are female.

It takes the total number of women enrolled in the degree course to 26 out of 76 at the Malmesbury-based campus in Wiltshire.

Sir James said: “I am thrilled to be welcoming these bright young people to The Dyson Institute. They are opting for something new and exciting – I am looking forward to seeing what exceptional things they achieve over the next four years.

“Our second cohort of Dyson Undergraduates is nearly half female which is good news given that engineering has traditionally attracted so few women.”

The Institute said this has been achieved through “targeted recruitment”.