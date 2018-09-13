Youths steal money from till after critically ill shopkeeper collapses

Callous youths stole the entire takings from a petrol station in Washington on Tuesday after the store clerk collapsed following an altercation. The teenage boys left the critically ill store clerk lying unconscious as they took items from behind the counter and emptied the till at the Shell petrol station in Auburn on Tuesday. Moments earlier, they were caught on CCTV stealing a pepperoni from the counter. The store clerk, named Zarif, challenged the boys and one handed him a dollar for the food they had taken.

After an altercation the storekeeper collapses. Credit: Auburn WA Police Department

But as Zarif returned to the counter, he appeared to have a "medical issue" and collapsed to the floor, Auburn WA Police Department said on their Facebook page. "One of the teenagers reaches down and takes the dollar bill back from the clerk while he is on the ground," the police department wrote. "While the clerk is on the ground unconscious, the two teenage males exit and enter the store a couple of times stealing merchandise and taking all the money from the cash register."

The store clerk confronts the boys who had stolen food from the counter. Credit: Auburn WA Police Department