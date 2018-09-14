Ailing killer whale declared dead off US coast, but search continues

Efforts to find a sick young orca from a critically endangered population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest have come up empty, with a scientist who tracks the animals declaring her dead – though authorities said they would keep looking. The grim news left just 74 whales remaining in a group that has failed to reproduce successfully in the past three years. The orcas have struggled with pollution, boat noise and, most severely, a dearth of their preferred prey, chinook salmon, because of dams, habitat loss and overfishing. “We’re watching a population marching toward extinction,” said Ken Balcomb of the Centre for Whale Research. “Unless we do something about salmon recovery, we’re just not going to have these whales in the future.”

The whales are in such bad shape that experts prepared last-ditch efforts to save the emaciated four-year-old known as J50. A sharpshooting veterinarian fired an antibiotic-filled dart into her, to no avail, and scientists even mulled capturing her so they could treat her for parasitic worms. J50 had not been seen since last Friday. As teams scrambled to find her on Thursday, she failed to appear with her pod once again, despite favourable sighting conditions. Mr Balcomb, who tracks the whales for the US government, declared her dead late on Thursday afternoon. Michael Milstein, a spokesman for NOAA Fisheries, said the agency gives great weight to Mr Balcomb’s assessment of the whales, given his long experience monitoring them. But, he said, because the US and Canadian governments have so many resources devoted to finding her, they planned to continue searching on Friday. “We want to make the most of it to make sure that if J50 is there, we haven’t missed her,” Milstein said. “We haven’t given up hope.”

