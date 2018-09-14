Ashley turns on shareholders after shambolic week for Sports Direct

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has launched a stunning assault on minority shareholders in the retailer, accusing them of stabbing him in the back over the departure of chairman Keith Hellawell. The tracksuit tycoon accused investors of “repeatedly hounding” Mr Hellawell, who quit Sports Direct on Wednesday following another shambolic annual meeting.

Suggesting that he will reject future shareholder engagement, Mr Ashley said: “Despite the substantial progress made over the last few years, the shareholders have now made it extremely challenging for future engagement to take place. “On the one hand they are delighted with our performance and progress, yet with the other hand they have stabbed Sports Direct and myself in the back by repeatedly hounding Keith Hellawell.” The billionaire, who also owns Newcastle United, holds 62% of Sports Direct shares, with independent investors including Odey Asset Management, Royal London and the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum making up the remainder. Many of them have been vocal about corporate governance failings at the retailer, and their criticism has lately honed in on Mr Hellawell. The former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar has in particular come under fire for not being able to rein in Mr Ashley.

Former Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell Credit: PA