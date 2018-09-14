Britain formed by merging of three continents rather than two, researchers say

Britain was formed by the collision of three ancient continents, new research suggests. England, Wales and Scotland were previously thought to have been created by the merging of Avalonia and Laurentia more than 400 million years ago. However, geologists at the University of Plymouth now believe a third mass of land called Armorica was also involved. The research, published in journal Nature Communications, offers a “completely new way of thinking about how Britain was formed”, the authors said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The team of researchers studied mineral properties in exposed rocks at 22 sites in Devon and Cornwall. Their analysis suggests a boundary across the two counties, running from the Exe estuary in the east to Camelford in the west. The areas north of the border share geological roots with the rest of England and Wales, while those in the south are linked to France and mainland Europe, the researchers said. Lead author Dr Arjan Dijkstra, a lecturer at the University of Plymouth, said: “This is a completely new way of thinking about how Britain was formed.

Dr Arjan Dijkstra test samples in the lab Credit: University of Plymouth/PA