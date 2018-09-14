Cyclist indecently assaulted by man who chased her

A woman has been indecently assaulted by a man who chased her in a “terrifying ordeal” as she cycled in Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old was on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace when she passed a man just before the bridge early on Monday morning.

He chased her on foot for a short distance and then attacked her after she came off the bike.

She was not injured but was left extremely upset by what happened and reported the incident to police on Wednesday.