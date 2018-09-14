Damien Hirst makes 50 staff redundant to cut ‘corporate elements’ from business

Damien Hirst is making 50 staff at his company Science Ltd redundant across its London and Gloucestershire locations, it can be revealed.

The job cuts, which have been made in a range of areas, are mostly in corporate functions of the business such as finance and IT.

A spokesman for the company told Press Association: “Damien has made the difficult decision to make some changes at his company, Science Ltd.

“These changes are not driven by a need to reduce costs but by his desire to cut the corporate elements of the business to get back to a simpler way of working focusing on his art.”