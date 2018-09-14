- ITV Report
Eugenie and fiancé to wed in same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan, as Palace confirms details ahead of big day
Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank will marry in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan, it has been confirmed.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the couple had been "touched by the many good wishes they have received in the run up to their wedding."
Releasing details of the event on October 12, a palace spokesman said the service would take place at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel at 11am.
The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will officiate and the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead prayers.
And just as was the case for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May, 1,200 members of the public have been invited into the castle grounds to enjoy the occasion.
The palace said that after receiving more than 100,000 applications, invitations had now gone out to the lucky group chosen.
Other guests in the castle grounds will include representatives of charities and organisations supported by the couple, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Salvation Army and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.
Children from two local schools both attended by the princess, St George’s and Coworth Flexlands, will be present, alongside members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff.
After the service the newlyweds will ride in a carriage through the streets of Windsor as Harry and Meghan did, though their route will not be as long.
Crowds are expected to watch the couple as they travel along Castle Hill, High Street and Park Street.
Following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their guests.