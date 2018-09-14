Eugenie and fiancé to wed in same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan, as Palace confirms details ahead of big day

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank will marry in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan, it has been confirmed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the couple had been "touched by the many good wishes they have received in the run up to their wedding."

Releasing details of the event on October 12, a palace spokesman said the service would take place at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel at 11am.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will officiate and the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, will lead prayers.

And just as was the case for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May, 1,200 members of the public have been invited into the castle grounds to enjoy the occasion.

The palace said that after receiving more than 100,000 applications, invitations had now gone out to the lucky group chosen.