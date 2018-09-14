Footage from inside prisons shows drug use and partying

Prisoners in jails across England have been using smuggled mobile phones to broadcast drug use and partying on social media.

Inmates, who are not allowed smartphones, have used the handsets to post footage from jails in London and Birmingham, as well as one near Wolverhampton, in the last month.

One of the videos, posted from inside Wormwood Scrubs prison in west London this week, shows an inmate bragging about his “bag full of narcotics”, which appears to contain cannabis and smoking materials.

The video shows bundles of cannabis wrapped in paper and clingfilm spread out on the floor, and many more closed paper wraps inside what appears to be plastic packaging for a loaf of bread.