Fraudster to be sentenced after pocketing cash collected for Lee Rigby’s son

A fraudster who pocketed cash collected for the son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is due to be sentenced.

Fundraiser Gary Gardner was convicted of two counts of fraud after he spent profits on producing a music single he knew would be a “flop” because of his “enthusiasm for promoting emerging music artists”.

He denied fraud, claiming his charity single was a flop because of “atrocious weather” at the launch event in London’s Trafalgar Square in February 2014.