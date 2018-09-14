Fresh rail disruption because of more guards’ strikes

Rail services at two train operators will be hit by a fresh guards’ strike on Saturday, causing more disruption for passengers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on South Western Railway (SWR) and Arriva Rail North (Northern) will walk out for 24 hours, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of services, with buses replacing some trains.

The strike on SWR is the fourth consecutive Saturday stoppage, with no sign of a breakthrough to the long-running row over driver-controlled trains.

The Northern strike is going ahead even though the two sides are meeting for talks next week at the conciliation services Acas.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The Northern Rail action goes ahead as planned in the guards safety dispute as at this stage the company have offered us nothing of substance that would allow our executive to consider suspension.

“RMT will be taking part in talks through Acas next week but we have been through this process on numerous occasions now and we need something concrete from the company around the fundamental issue of the guard guarantee to allow us to make some serious progress.

“The issue at the heart of the dispute remains the same – a safe, accessible and secure railway ‎for all and we thank the travelling public for their continued support for RMT’s campaign.”