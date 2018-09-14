Funerals to be held for four ‘angels’ murdered in firebombing

The funerals for four children murdered in a petrol bomb attack will take place later on Friday. But the youngsters’ mother Michelle Pearson, 36, is unable to attend as she continues to battle horrific injuries suffered in the blaze. Mrs Pearson was expected to head hundreds of mourners at the service for her children who died in the firebombing on her home on Jackson Street, Walkden, Manchester, last December. But her mother Sandra Lever said on Thursday that due to “unforeseen medical circumstances” her daughter would now not be able to attend. Instead the funerals for her daughters Demi Pearson, 15, Lacie, aged seven and Lia, aged three, and son Brandon, aged eight, will be held without her.

Forensic officers at the scene of the fire Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The mother-of-six had struggled to grasp four of her children were dead and has been in hospital for the past year. Her family said she had wanted to attend the funeral despite still being very poorly after suffering a series of infections that could threaten her life. The service for all four children will be held on Friday morning at St Paul’s Church in Walkden. Their grandmother Mrs Lever, who described the children as four “angels”, has said the starting point will be on Jackson Street, where they lived, and the funeral procession will pause outside Bridgewater Primary School, where the two middle children attended. She asked for a dress code of black and pink for girls and black and blue for boys with locals invited to line the street and attend the service. They were murdered as they slept in their beds after Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, smashed a kitchen window and threw petrol bombs inside in the dead of night.

Demi Pearson, 15, was the eldest of the four children who died Credit: GMP/PA

Bolland’s bottle “exploded” near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs. Mrs Pearson woke up screaming: “Not the kids! Not my kids!” as flames engulfed the house at 5am last December 11. She was rescued with her youngest daughter Lia, who died in hospital two days later. All four “died a terrible death” from smoke inhalation and burns, the trial of the killers heard. Mrs Pearson’s son Kyle, 17, had been involved in a “petty” feud with Bolland over damage to his £200 car, prompting a series of tit-for-tat attacks.

Zak Bolland was jailed for 40 years Credit: GMP/PA