Government to consult on calorie labels for restaurants, cafes and takeaways

Plans to see how calorie labelling can be introduced in restaurants, cafes and takeaways have been opened up for public consultation.

Views on how calorie labelling can apply to online firms that sell takeaway or home delivery dishes will also be sought as part of the 12-week consultation, starting on Friday.

Calorie labelling, which is often found on packaged foods in supermarkets, may help give families an informed choice and has been hailed by diabetes experts as obesity is a key risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes, according to public health minister Steve Brine.

He said: “Families want to know what they are eating when on the go, but in many cafes, restaurants and takeaways this information is not available.

“This is not about forcing anyone to eat certain things, or companies to behave in a certain way, but I firmly believe we have a right to know the nutritional content of the food we give to our children.

“Type 2 diabetes is on the rise, and is often both preventable and reversible.

“That’s why we are taking action through this consultation, and I would ask everyone to respond with their ideas on how we can make this work.”