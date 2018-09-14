Homeless man found dead in graveyard had been sprayed in paint attack

A homeless man who was found dead in a graveyard had been sprayed with paint three days earlier in a separate assault, police have said. Flowers and cards have been left by the wall in Normanby, Middlesbrough, where red paint could still be seen at the spot where the man who was in his 30s used to sit. According to reports, someone uploaded a video onto social media of the homeless man being sprayed, with a voice saying: “This is how we deal with beggars on the street.”

It has since been deleted. Cleveland Police said it received a report about the assault on Sunday and a body was found a few minutes walk away in Eston Cemetery on Wednesday. There were no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

The scene of the paint attack Credit: Tom Wilkinson/PA