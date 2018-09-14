Hospital waiting lists reach record level

National hospital waiting lists hit a record high in August, with more than 718,000 people waiting to be seen or treated by a doctor. The increase comes despite an intensive validation process by the HSE, which was heavily criticised by GPs. Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show August’s waiting list included 11,718 patients “suspended” from the overall list for a variety of reasons, including not being clinically fit for treatment. Last month Health Minister Simon Harris blamed the suspensions on poor data, including letters being sent to old addresses, but critics have pointed out that people could have died during the period they were on a waiting list.

Simon Harris Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

More than 48,000 children were on waiting lists to be treated or seen by a doctor at the end of last month. More than 16,000 have been waiting more than a year for an appointment. Total inpatient and day case treatment lists are down, but the waiting list of people waiting to be seen by a consultant for the first time for assessment is up by nearly 3,000. Outpatient waiting list numbers reached 514,585 last month, while 74,189 were waiting for inpatient or day case procedures. Almost 20,000 patients were waiting more than 18 months to be seen. More than 63,000 were waiting on an appointment with an orthopaedic consultant. The statistics show Galway University Hospital has the biggest inpatient, day case and outpatient waiting lists in the country, with more than 50,000 patients waiting.

Galway University Hospital Credit: PA