How does the Church of England invest its wealth?

The Church of England has been criticised after the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, slammed Amazon at the recent TUC Congress in Manchester, despite the Church holding stock in the online retail giant.

Here is a closer look at the Church’s investment fund and policies:

Why does the Church of England have an investment fund?

Managed by a body called the Church Commissioners, the investment fund is the modern incarnation of the Church of England’s historic property assets.

The Church Commissioners distribute returns from the fund into the Church of England, accounting for approximately 15% of the Church’s running costs.

It also pays pensions for retired clergy, provides funding for the poorest areas and supports research into how the Church can grow.

What does the Church invest in?

The Church Commissioners body holds stocks in publicly listed companies, including Google owner Alphabet, oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell, pharma firms GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, and Amazon.