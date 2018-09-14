Hundreds see coffins arrive at St Paul's Church for funerals of children killed in arson attack

Four little coffins have been carried into church as the funerals of children murdered in a petrol-bombing of their home began, watched by hundreds of mourners. Demi Pearson, 15, brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died in the arson attack which turned their home in Greater Manchester into an inferno last December. Hundreds of people lined the route of the funeral procession, but the children’s mother, Michelle Pearson, 36, who was badly injured in the blaze at her home, was unable to attend as she is still unwell.

The coffins are carried into St Paul’s Church Credit: PA

The funeral procession was led by a kilted bagpipers playing a mournful lament, accompanied by drummers and followed by family and friends, walking close behind four horse-drawn carriages, each bearing a coffin. Two white horses pulled each carriage, with the names of the child on top in flowers and a portrait photo beside each coffin. Pallbearers broke into tears as they passed a guard of honour of firefighters, the men and women who went into the house engulfed in flames and tried in vain to rescue the children.

Emergency services personnel line up outside St Paul’s Church. Credit: PA

Demi’s coffin and carriage were multi-coloured, in memory of a teenager who was fond of music and planned to go to college. Next came Brandon’s, an Avengers-themed coffin, adorned with pictures of superhero figures. Then followed Lacie’s coffin, with a picture of a pink My Little Pony for the girl described by family as a “little diva”. Last came Lia, the smallest coffin of all, with a picture of cartoon character Peppa Pig. Mrs Pearson’s mother Sandra Lever was among the hundreds of mourners filing into church for the start of the service at St Paul’s Church in Walkden, a quarter of a mile from their home. Mrs Lever has said the children had all been “lovely, happy angels”.

Mourners arrive at St Paul’s Church. Credit: PA