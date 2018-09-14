‘I’ve just stabbed the missus’ – shocking confession of killer during 999 call

A man who stabbed his partner 28 times with a screwdriver laughed as he told the emergency services he had just “stabbed the missus”.

Shane Clarke, aged 52, launched a “frenzied attack” on partner Joanne Bishop on May 29, leaving her with multiple stab wounds to the chest and back.

He was jailed for life for the murder of the 39-year-old at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

In a phone call to the emergency services, released by the force, he tells a shocked 999 operator “I’ve just stabbed the missus”.