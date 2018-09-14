Jail for thief who fled scene on pedal bike wearing pink dressing gown

A thief who made his getaway from a burglary on a pedal bike and wearing a light pink dressing gown has been jailed for five years and three months.

The hooded gown worn by Wayne Austin, 37, was among the items along with jewellery and electrical equipment worth thousands of pounds, he had just stolen from a raid on a home in Northfleet, Kent, on August 6.

Kent Police said the eye-catching outfit, which he wore over his casual clothes and topped off with a baseball cap and a supermarket plastic bag, was a clue which led to his arrest.

Austin, of Princes Road in Gravesend, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, Kent Police said.