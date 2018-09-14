Justin Welby under fire as Church of England zero-hour contracts revealed

The Archbishop of Canterbury has come under fire after it emerged the Church of England uses zero-hour contracts and invests in Amazon – despite his attacks on both during a speech earlier this week. Speaking at the TUC Congress in Manchester, Justin Welby criticised firms like Amazon for paying “almost nothing” in taxes, and described the so-called gig economy and zero-hours contracts as “the reincarnation of an ancient evil”. It has now been revealed that at least two Church of England cathedrals are advertising zero-hours contract jobs, while the Church has confirmed retailer Amazon is one of its 20 biggest investments worldwide. Gloucester Cathedral is currently advertising for a porter on a zero-hours contract, with its website describing the role as mostly evening and weekend work with a wage of up to £8.75 per hour.

Gloucester Cathedral is advertising for a role on a zero-hours contract Credit: David Davies/PA

And Norwich Cathedral is looking for a refectory assistant, calling it a “casual zero-hours post” on its website. In a letter to The Times, the Reverend Ray Anglesea, a United Reformed Church minister who worked on a zero-hours contract in a cathedral bookshop, said the archbishop “might have done well to have put his own house in order before addressing the conference”. He wrote: “What the Most Rev Justin Welby did not disclose was how many of his cathedrals are zero contract hour employers and how many cathedral employees have no job certainty, no sick or holiday pay, and no maternity cover.” Conservative MP Ben Bradley told the paper: “It’s hypocritical when (he) condemns zero-hours contracts whilst his churches are advertising zero-hours jobs.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.