Lorry which crashed into house and killed woman had been stolen

Before smashing into the house, the lorry hit a pedestrian. Credit: PA

A lorry which crashed into a house and killed a woman had been stolen earlier and was being followed by police, a force spokesman said. Four men were arrested after the lorry knocked down and killed the pedestrian, who was in her 50s, hit two parked cars and smashed into the side of the house in Brierley, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire. The incident, which happened at about 1.40pm on Friday, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

South Yorkshire Police said the lorry had previously been reported as stolen. A spokesman said: “It was travelling along Common Lane, towards Grimethorpe, when an officer in a marked patrol car, travelling in the opposite direction, turned around to follow the vehicle. “The HGV then travelled on to Park View, where it was in collision with a pedestrian, a woman in her 50s. “The vehicle then hit two parked cars before colliding with a house on the road and coming to a stop.”

People near the scene said they heard a loud bang Credit: PA

The dead woman’s family has been informed. The four arrested men were being held in custody. The driver suffered minor injuries. A large area remained cordoned off around the newly-built house, which has suffered severe damage at the back, with beds and other household items hanging precariously from the wrecked gable end.

The lorry which was involved in the crash. Credit: PA