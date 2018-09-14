Lost stately home rediscovered by drone

Drone technology has been used to reveal the ghostly outline of a magnificent “lost” stately home demolished in the 19th century.

Londesborough Hall, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, was the country retreat of Richard Boyle (1694-1753), the third Earl of Burlington.

In 1819 it was pulled down by Burlington’s successor, the Duke of Devonshire, and disappeared without trace.

But the long hot summer allowed an aerial photography drone to spot faint outlines of the building in the parched grass.

Peter Halkon, senior lecturer in archaeology at the University of Hull, said: “It was so dry that buried features were even visible as light brown parch marks in grass fields and lawns.

“For the first time in living memory every room in the ground plan of Londesborough Hall was revealed as if someone had painted the outline on the grass.