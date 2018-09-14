Man interviewed by police over paint attack on homeless person

Police have interviewed a man after a homeless person had red paint thrown over him days before he was found dead in a graveyard.

A detective said officers in Middlesbrough could understand the public “outrage” following the shocking incident at the weekend.

Michael Cash, 32, was found dead at Eston Cemetery on Wednesday.

Police said that his death was not being treated as suspicious and was not linked to the assault on Sunday outside the Tesco store in Normanby where Mr Cash would often sit.

Red paint could still be seen splattered on the ground and wall where Mr Cash was attacked.

People have left flowers and cards in tribute.