Meghan opens up about wedding day in new documentary

The Duchess of Sussex speaks about her wedding day and the elaborate veil she wore in her first documentary appearance as a member of the monarchy. In Queen Of The World, a two-part ITV series about the monarch’s role as head of the Commonwealth, Meghan is reunited with her bridal gown and veil as they are prepared for a new exhibition at Windsor Castle starting in October. She talks about the Commonwealth, and the symbolic importance of the floral Commonwealth emblems that were sewn in to her five-metre long silk veil.

Meghan’s veil was of symbolic significance Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

In the series the Princess Royal is interviewed about her first trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia in the 1950s, when she and the Prince of Wales, both young children, were put to work “scrubbing and polishing”. And it is revealed the Queen had to re-record her Christmas broadcast – after the filming was interrupted by bird noise. Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Meghan’s bridal gown was a simple, classic creation, but the elaborate veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations at the duchess’s request. The Los Angeles-born former actress also selected two personal favourites: a California poppy and wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace and outside her and Harry’s home, Nottingham Cottage. Queen Of The World examines the head of state’s role as a global figure and the baton she is passing on to younger members of the Royal Family, as they continue to strengthen ties with the family of nations. Harry is now a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and has already spoken about how his wife will join him in his work – which will see them begin a major Commonwealth tour in October.

