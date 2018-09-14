Musk’s space company signs up passenger to fly around moon

Elon Musk’s space company has signed up the first private passenger to fly around the moon.

The name of the person and the timing of the flight will be announced on Monday at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Mr Musk originally suggested two paying passengers would fly around the moon this year, using a Falcon Heavy rocket and a Dragon crew capsule.

At the time, he said the pair approached SpaceX about sending them on a week-long flight and paid a “significant” deposit for the trip.