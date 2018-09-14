Nationwide issues assurances over jobs as it invests £1.3bn in tech

Nationwide Building Society has said it is not planning redundancies and will maintain its branch network as it invests another £1.3 billion in tech to help “simplify” operations.

The additional cash will bring its total tech investment plans to £4.1 billion over the next five years, during which it expects to create between 750 and 1,000 jobs in a new “technology hub”.

The group said it will help “simplify its technology estate and build new technology platforms to enable growth and diversification, and drive forward digital, data and analytic strategies”.

However, Nationwide insisted that there were no plans for redundancies in other parts of the business, and gave assurances that its branch network will be maintained.

The extra investment will still come at a cost, with Nationwide now expecting to take a £200 million to £250 million hit in the current financial year, around half of which will be recognised in the first half.

That annual cost will be repeated over the next five years.

“This full-year range represents a reasonable estimate for the ongoing annualised impact on profits over the period to 2023 as we deliver the programme,” the building society said.

Nationwide Building Society chief executive Joe Garner said Nationwide is in a position of “financial strength” and that its capital levels are at an all-time high.