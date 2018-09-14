No-deal Brexit could cause house price crash, Bank of England governor warns PM

The governor of the Bank of England has warned ministers that house prices could crash by more than a third in the event of a disorderly, no-deal Brexit.

Mark Carney briefed Theresa May and senior ministers on the Bank’s planning for a “cliff-edge” break with the EU at a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday to review the Government’s no-deal preparations.

It is understood he warned house prices could fall by up to 35% over three years in a worst-case scenario, as sterling plummeted and the Bank was forced to push up interest rates.

According to reports, he compared the fall-out from such a chaotic departure to the 2008 global financial crash.

Ministers were said to have listened in silence as he and Chancellor Philip Hammond spelled out the grim consequences for the economy.