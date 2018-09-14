No-fault divorces planned in major reform of ‘archaic’ law

No-fault divorces would be introduced under a planned shake-up of the “archaic” law governing the end of marriages, the Justice Secretary has announced. The need for couples to separate or allege “fault” would be taken away under a proposed change unveiled by David Gauke. Spouses would also be stripped of any right to contest a divorce application made by their partner, a consultation launched on Saturday has proposed. Mr Gauke said the current divorce laws, which have been in place for half a century, were “out of touch with modern life”.

David Gauke said the current law was ‘archaic’ and in need of change Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He said: “Marriage is a hugely important institution, but when a relationship ends it cannot be right that the law creates or increases conflict between divorcing couples. “We think that the blame game that currently exists helps nobody; it creates unnecessary antagonism and anxiety at an already trying time for couples. “In particular where there are children involved it’s very important that we do everything to ensure that the future relationship between the divorcing couple is as harmonious as possible.” Under the current law in England and Wales, unless people can prove there was adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion, the only way to obtain a divorce without their spouse’s agreement is to live apart for five years.

The case of Tini Owens, who was denied a divorce to end her ‘loveless’ 40-year marriage to Hugh Owens ‘generated broader questions’ about the law, Mr Gauke said Credit: PA