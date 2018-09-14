North and South Korea open first liaison office for better communication

The rival Koreas have opened their first liaison office near their tense border to facilitate better communication and exchanges ahead of their leaders’ summit in Pyongyang next week. The office’s opening at the North Korean border town of Kaesong is the latest in a series of reconciliatory steps the Koreas have taken this year. The office is the first of its kind since the Koreas were divided at the end of the Second World War. The Koreas so far have been using telephone and fax-like communication channels when they want to arrange talks and exchange messages. But those channels have been often suspended when tensions rose over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

There was an opening ceremony for the two Koreas’ first liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea Credit: Korea Pool/Yonhap/AP

In an opening ceremony at Kaesong, South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said the office will become the “cradle of Korean co-prosperity”. “We’ll sit face to face, exchange our thoughts fast and accurately and put our heads together to resolve difficult matters,” he said in remarks distributed by his office. About 15-20 South Korean officials are expected to stay at the office and a nearby lodging facility in Kaesong during the weekdays and take turns staffing the office on weekends, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry. They will deal with North Korean officials stationed at the office to discuss various inter-Korean issues, exchange messages from their capitals and facilitate civilian exchange programmes, the ministry said in a statement. Kaesong is where the Koreas’ now-stalled jointly run factory complex is located.

