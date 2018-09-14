On a wingsuit and a prayer: BASE Jumping Championship takes off in China

Flying wingsuit athletes have been jumping from altitudes of more than 1,400 metres at the BASE Jumping World Championship in China.

The long distance gliding competition was held on the first day with 16 athletes from 11 countries across the world soaring away in the sky.

The competition took place in the Zhangjiajie Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, with the length of the gliding course at 2.25 km with a vertical drop of 1,100 meters.