Philippines hit by monster typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut has made landfall on the northeastern coast of the Philippines. The typhoon made landfall before dawn in the coastal town of Baggao in Cagayan province on the northern tip of Luzon island, an agricultural region of flood-prone rice plains and mountain provinces often hit by landslides. More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, which the Hawaii-based Joint Typhoon Warning Centre categorises as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts equivalent to a category 5 Atlantic hurricane.

Typhoon Mangkhut has made landfall in the Philippines Credit: RAMMB and CIRA via AP

There were no immediate reports of major damages or casualties in the region, where a massive evacuation from high-risk areas has been under way for the last two days. With a huge raincloud band 560 miles wide, combined with seasonal monsoon rains, the typhoon could bring heavy to intense rain that could set off landslides and flash floods. Storm warnings have been raised in almost all the provinces across the main northern island of Luzon, including the capital, Manila, restricting sea and air travel.

A massive evacuation operation is under way Credit: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Mangkhut was tracked late on Friday about 118 miles away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 miles per hour and gusts of up to 158 mph, forecasters said. They said the fast-moving typhoon has gained speed as it moves northwestward at 19 mph. Even if the typhoon weakens slightly after slamming ashore, its winds will remain very destructive, government forecaster Rene Paciente said. “It can lift cars, you can’t stand, you can’t even crawl against that wind,” Paciente told reporters late on Friday in Manila. More than 15,000 people had been evacuated in northern provinces by Friday afternoon, the Office of Civil Defence said. Concerns over massive storm surges that could be whipped inland by the typhoon’s winds prompted wardens to relocate 143 detainees from a jail in Cagayan’s Aparri town, officials said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.