PM should seal Brexit deal, then hand torch to new generation – ex-policy chief

Theresa May should stand down after next year’s Brexit day and pave the way for a “new generation leader”, her former policy adviser has said.

George Freeman, who was chairman of the Prime Minister’s policy board until November last year, said he believed Mrs May should “seal the deal” before handing over decisions about the long-term relationship with the European Union to a successor.

Speaking at an event in London hosted by The Times, he said: “I think we need a new energy, new direction, a new generation leader to take this forward, backed up by the talent that we’ve got.

“If I was still advising Theresa May, my advice would be to frame it in those terms – seal the deal for a new generation and hand the torch of responsibility on to them and I think the country would cheer.”

His comments come after hardline Brexiteers attended a meeting looking at ways to unseat the PM.